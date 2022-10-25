Blackbaud (BLKB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Blackbaud has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.43-$2.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.43-2.63 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.4 %

BLKB stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.27, a PEG ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

