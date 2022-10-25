Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines comprises 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 545,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 216,374 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.18. 15,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

