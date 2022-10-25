BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZAG stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.16. The company had a trading volume of 281,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.73. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$12.95 and a 52 week high of C$15.84.

