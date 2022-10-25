BMO Capital Markets Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PREKF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$21.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 1.7 %

PREKF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. 29,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,417. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

