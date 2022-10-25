BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:ZPW traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.67.

