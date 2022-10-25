BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.
BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
TSE:ZPW traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.67.
Read More
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.