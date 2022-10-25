BNB Price Tops $286.28 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $45.80 billion and approximately $951.87 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $286.28 or 0.01415508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,979,864 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

