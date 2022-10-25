Bondly (BONDLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $85,548.00

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $85,548.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,049.19 or 0.30040793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

