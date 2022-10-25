Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.51-$7.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$7.30 EPS.

Boston Properties Trading Up 3.4 %

BXP stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. 2,819,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,280. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

