Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-$7.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.53 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. 2,819,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.99.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.