Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.60-2.75 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $171.91.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
