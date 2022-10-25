Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.60-2.75 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

