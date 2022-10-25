Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $22.93

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

