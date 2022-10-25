Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $22.93

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KeyCorp Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE KEY opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
