Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $63.33

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of MXL opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

