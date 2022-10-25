Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Price Target at $29.36

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

