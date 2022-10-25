Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $180.96

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $305.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.