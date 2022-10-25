Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

