Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Up 9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) were up 9% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $136.87 and last traded at $136.40. Approximately 20,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,380,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.15.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 9.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

