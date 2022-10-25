Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.12 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Calix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

CALX stock traded up $9.77 on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,128. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

