Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CDUAF opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

