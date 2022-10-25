Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 20%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.78. 2,857,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,675,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEED shares. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

