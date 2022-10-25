Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading Up 25%

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Rating) was up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 75,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 15,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Capital A Berhad Stock Up 25.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Capital A Berhad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital A Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital A Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.