Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 149.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 152,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.