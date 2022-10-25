Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
