Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.53 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $492.26 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,240,354,929 coins and its circulating supply is 10,446,551,132 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,239,770,814 with 10,446,008,268 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04678693 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $17,716,053.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

