Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.58. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

