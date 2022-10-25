Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Centene updated its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.