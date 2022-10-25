Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

TSE:CG opened at C$6.32 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

