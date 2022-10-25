Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 387,467 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 387,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of MillerKnoll at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.3% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.42.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 102.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

