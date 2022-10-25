Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,496 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $58,374,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $47,831,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 130,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.6 %

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

