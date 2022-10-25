Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299,214 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.