Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,332 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in National Instruments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 382,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

