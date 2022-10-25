Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 793,920 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,920 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.55% of Interface worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

TILE opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $622.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

