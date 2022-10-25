Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 99,410 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,069,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FirstService as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 425,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,385,000 after buying an additional 101,192 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,680,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 142,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,627,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.68. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

