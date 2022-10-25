ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $24.19

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $23.38. ChampionX shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 11,120 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

ChampionX Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

