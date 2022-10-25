Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
