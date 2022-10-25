Christopher L. Fowler Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,597. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

