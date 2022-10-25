CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $757,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after acquiring an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,889,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,363 shares of company stock worth $15,386,146. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.33 on Tuesday, reaching $536.27. 103,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $501.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

