Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $463.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.89. 3,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

