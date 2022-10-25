Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.07%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
