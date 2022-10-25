Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

