Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $260.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.52% of Citizens Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

