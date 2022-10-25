Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $60.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NET. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

