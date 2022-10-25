CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 98,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 894,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

