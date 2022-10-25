Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.3398 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

NYSE:KOF opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 203.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

