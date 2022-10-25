Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.3398 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.
Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:KOF opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 203.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
