Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $248.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 39,987.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 395,879 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,124,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 329,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 789,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after acquiring an additional 316,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

