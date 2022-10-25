CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.48 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $14.50 or 0.00074785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $72.48 million and $182,451.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

