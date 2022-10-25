Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,479 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

SCHA traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 16,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,611. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.