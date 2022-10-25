Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,690 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Price Performance

DEF traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 11,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

