Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 16.7% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $129,076,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,719,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. 12,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

