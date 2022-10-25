Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.20. 8,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,013. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

