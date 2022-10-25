Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-$7.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.40 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

