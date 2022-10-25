Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $109.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 420,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.