Comparing Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -48.51% -42.06% Co-Diagnostics 35.80% 18.62% 16.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Co-Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.40) -2.11 Co-Diagnostics $97.89 million 1.12 $36.66 million $0.89 3.64

Analyst Recommendations

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bluejay Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,083.43%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.05%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable PCR device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

